Recent events have led me to have a most curious notion. Suppose a time traveler went back some 45 or 50 years and announced that in 2018, the United States would have a president who had a very contentious relationship with the FBI and CIA. Our traveler would add that many on the left — far from saying "right on!" — would castigate the president for daring to attack these fine agencies as many of them were worried about sinister plots emanating from Moscow and finding Russian agents under every bed. Probably the folks from the late '60s or early '70s would be thinking that either the time traveler — or those 21st century progressives — must have ingested some incredibly bad LSD.
Robert Fisher
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.