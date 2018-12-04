As a responsible guardian of planet earth who also happens to be as old as the hills, I have tried to address the environmental and social causes championed on the covers of Time Magazine. Their articles have proclaimed, “by the year 2000 [terrible thing] will happen”. The insertions include Rachel Carson’s silent spring, acid rain, population explosion, nuclear winter (global cooling), superbugs, global famine and, of course, the year itself (Y2K), whatever that was. Now I’m supposed to be diligently working climate change, previously global warming, previously weather. There’s always a new cause before we fix the last one. I’m still working acid rain.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.