Representatives Omar and Tlaib decided not to join their fellow Congressmen and women on a recent trip to Israel. They preferred to travel separately. They could have gone with the other Representatives, then extended their stay for a personal tour including visiting Rep. Tlaib’s grandmother. While other Representatives wanted to learn about our democratic ally, their choice to go later was a ploy to draw maximum media attention to themselves so they could spread anti-Israel hate. Add to that President Trump’s tweet to bar their entry. Israel was in a lose-lose situation.
No matter whether Israel allowed them to visit or not, Israel was doomed to receive negative media attention.
Without ever traveling to Israel, Omar and Tlaib accomplished considerable damage to Israel’s image and to her standing in the Democratic Party. According to the New York Times, the only winner was the BDS movement, which aims to end Israel’s presence in the Middle East.
Margo Gray
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.