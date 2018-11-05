President Trump recently threatened to change the 14th Amendment to our Constitution, which grants automatic citizenship to any person “natural born” on American soil, a concept the founding fathers stated in Article II of the Constitution. Although the 14th Amendment primarily was intended to guarantee citizenship to freed slaves, it clearly stated that a person born on American soil is a citizen.
The founders based this “natural born” citizenship on an ancient long-established doctrine called “jus sol;” that citizenship is based on the soil on which you were born. By doing this, our founders rejected the feudal concept of “jus sanguinis;” citizenship based on blood or allegiance. President Trump wishes, through executive privilege, to change citizenship basis from “natural born” to allegiance or ancestry. If “jus sanguinis” was in effect, Trump’s father would not be a citizen, and... well, Trump could apply for DACA.
Leonard Kronman
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.