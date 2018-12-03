I don't recall who wrote this, but's worth repeating: "To ban guns because criminals misuse them is to tell the innocent and law-abiding their rights and liberties depend not on their own conduct, but on the conduct of the guilty and the lawless, and that the law will permit them to have only such rights and liberties as the lawless will allow. A just society does not control crime, ever, by forcing the law-abiding to accommodate themselves to the expected behavior of criminals. Society controls crime by forcing the criminals to accommodate themselves to the expected behavior of the law-abiding."
Peter Caroline
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.