Re: the Nov. 28 letter to the editor "The left uses emotions to decide."
The letter writer says the left makes decisions based on feelings and emotion while the right does so factoring in logic and reason. I ask her, where is logic and reason when the right, particularly Mr. Trump, denies climate change and refuses to do anything about it, while over 99 percent of the world's scientists believe the scientific data that tells us we are deep into climate change?
Where is the logic and reason when most economists, based on the historical evidence, believe tariffs hurt economic growth in the short and long term while the right supports Mr. Trumps tariffs? Where is the logic and reason when the right believes Mr. Trump saying he will bring back the coal industry when the cost to generate electricity using natural gas or solar energy is lower than the cost to generate power by burning coal?
Gary Kordosky
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.