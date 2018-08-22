Well, lawyering has been the prime news subject this week. As a retired trial lawyer I'm intrigued by the newest court chapters in the lives of the two ex-Trumpites. One lawyer, Michael Cohen, pled to eight felonies — there goes his license. He's now scanning the horizon for some federal agency which will buy his stories of Donald's chicanery, to reduce his jail time. Another Trumpie, Paul Manafort, was convicted of eight of 18 felonies by his peers and faces another jury trial shortly. Anybody need a slightly used ostrich jacket? Do you suppose White House staffers are trying to cover their own bets?
More vividly, our president has been named as a felon-to-be, and now should lose all credibility as a world leader. Meanwhile, us Americans wonder and fret about the damage to the great democracy, handed to Mr. Trump in 2016. Will it ever survive again as an international force? Will Trump resign? Who would replace him? Tune in tomorrow...
Paul Rees
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.