The media do not promote voting and good citizenship. There were no encouragements to get out the vote, no TV ads that encouraged the populace to vote. The media, however, did report on blue/red and did report on candidates, as well as inflame differences. The media did give some voting information but did not take a position on the act of voting. This is not leadership. The media seems caught in the current trap of fear from which only a McCain approach can free themselves and all of us to work for the good of the nation. The media could use its platform to promote good citizenship by encouraging citizens to vote.
John Seck
East side
