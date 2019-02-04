Our system of having the Electoral College cast the deciding "votes" for president just doesn't make sense. We live in a land of equality (although debatable) so I believe a vote cast for president, regardless of where you happen to live in our country, should be counted equally and the total vote count should determine the winner of an election.
A citizen who lives in Guam or Puerto Rico (for example) should be able to cast a vote and have it count the same as a vote cast in California or New York. This is for a national office. The current electoral system negates many votes because of where in the electoral system they live. If you live in a blue or a red state and don't cast your vote for the Electoral College winner, your vote doesn't count. Does that mean that if you live in a red or blue state and want to vote for the non-winner of your state that you should skip voting?
Joseph Ricca
Vail
