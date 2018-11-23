Aside from social media, we've all witnessed from time to time how the "press" will take a news item initially headlined and then replicate it to the point of its "having legs. " Factually, virtually all press items with "legs" have a political component. Not always the case with social media. Fortunately. The latest item to have legs is that of the Saudi national (citizen) journalist who was viciously murdered. Ordered to be murdered presumably by the head of his own country. Beyond the calls for justice, the politics of the unfortunate event are rambling from the hall of the Congress in Washington to the parliaments throughout the world. What historically might have been a "sidebar" in another Administration has grown into a "centipede." And most of us thought that social media was ubiquitous. Only in today's political environment! What next?
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.