I hope that this letter finds Sen. John McCain in good spirits and improving health! Both he and Sen. Jeff Flake should be commended for their criticism of Donald Trump; putting the welfare of our country before party politics; recognizing that Donald Trump is a threat to the very fabric of our social system, national security, and our constitutionally protected freedoms — freedom of speech and a free press — the underpinnings of our society. He is mentally unstable and an inveterate liar. He must be removed from office!
The three Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate and the Democrat candidate Kyrsten Sinema are Trump supporters, and if elected will support his destructive policies. I hope Sen. McCain rejects their candidacy! Democrat candidate Deedra Abboud will resist Trump's destructive policies, representing the best interests of Arizona and our country in the U.S. Senate. I hope that Sen. McCain will support her candidacy!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
