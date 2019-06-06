Re: the June 4 letter "Onslaught against Trump never stops."
The writer states "Never in my lifetime have I witnessed an onslaught of a president to compare with now." To the contrary, the Ken Star investigation of Bill Clinton lasted a full year longer that the Mueller investigation of Donald Trump and observed no limits as to what it would investigate.
Congress is now aggressively investigating Trump for the simple reason that Trump's conduct has been so flagrantly impeachable. Most egregious is Trump's failure to protect the American election system from interference by our known enemy Russia, as well as other countries such as China and Saudi Arabia.
There is more than enough evidence to impeach and convict the president right now. Congress is showing great patience in seeking further witnesses and documents to strengthen the case. By refusing to cooperate, Trump continues to obstruct justice.
Ross Carroll
Northwest side
