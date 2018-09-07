Some in the media are labeling the anonymous White House source of the recent New York Times op-ed piece as "gutless." But other cowards come to mind:
1) Congressional Republicans who ignore undeniable evidence of Trump's moral and intellectual incapacity as long as they get their bloated military budgets, massive tax cuts for wealthy supporters, and their pro-gun guy on the Supreme Court.
2) Gov. Ducey, who dishonored Sen. McCain's memory by appointing someone to replace him who will not have the courage to vote "no" on an ultra-conservative Supreme Court nominee or anything else Trumpian.
3) The remainder of the White House staff and Cabinet's blind loyalty to a dangerous despot.
Rather than agreeing that "if the writer doesn't like working at the White House, they need to quit," I believe that if this White House staffer can hide the nuclear launch codes, avert an international catastrophe, or otherwise prevent this "president" from dismantling our democracy, then he needs to stay exactly where he is.
Mary E. Bradshaw
Northwest side
