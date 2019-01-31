Several supporters of the US Electoral College have misstated facts about it. It does not give a large voting power offset to small states. It does give a small benefit to them. The allocation of votes is by the number of Congressional representatives, plus 3 for Washington DC, (538 total). Unlike the immense power given to smaller states by the authorities of the Senate, all Electoral College votes count the same. This means that all states get 2 votes based on Senate representation (100 out of 538). California has 55 votes while 16 states have 5 or less.
Writers should know the facts about the topic they are writing, whether for or against an issue. The specifics above were taught to me in HS Civics, but are available at https://www.archives.gov/federal-register/electoral-college/about.html.
In my opinion, the real problem with the US Electoral College is that states have the ability to gerrymander their congressional districts to the extent of nullifying popular voting wins.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.