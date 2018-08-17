Open question for anyone, but especially current military personnel, veterans, and combat veterans. Please help me understand how someone who has bravely served their country by enlisting or being drafted can stand in support of a five time draft dodger like trump? He caused five other servicemen to risk their lives in Vietnam in his place because it was not in his interests to serve when called by his country.
How do you trust someone who obviously never had the courage or personal integrity to protect anyone else besides himself? Do you really think he's worthy of your respect and support knowing he'd already endangered the lives of five brave unknown servicemen? Did they all come home? We're they wounded? Did any/all of them end up on the Vietnam war memorial wall in Arlington national cemetery? Do you think Trump cared? Do you think he cares now?
James Paluch
Scottsdale
