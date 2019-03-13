In recent opinion columns, I've noticed the lack of identification of the true nature of writers and what associations they have. Such lack of transparency is worrisome. For example: Megan McArdle in "Do people actually want more democracy in their lives?" is an avowed far right wing libertarian who is anti-government in every way and adheres to the beliefs of Ayn Ryan. Another article is written by Grace-Marie Turner who is the President of the Galen Institute, a 501-3c right wing organization heavily funded by the Bradley Foundation, and is connected to ALEC, and receives funding from corporations and the Koch brothers. She is certainly not an expert on health-care, and she is noted for being against universal health care. I find it interesting that she chose to call her group the Galen Institute, implying she is attuned to the caring role of the Greek physician Galen; however it seems unlikely that he would have espoused her values of how to care for the sick.
Wanda Torrey
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.