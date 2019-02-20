Re: the Feb. 17 column "Trump's self-indulgent 'emergency' not the real crisis."
So what is the point? Are you suggesting we could devote all our attention to the listed "emergencies" if not for Trump’s wall? In a delicious irony, the lead column that Sunday reported the elimination of "Non Sequitur" from the Star’s comic strips. In fact, this entire self-righteous Trump-bashing column is a huge non sequitur. None of the "emergencies" so eloquently described follow from the basic premise of the piece. As the Star’s Opinion editor, Sarah Garrecht Gassen needs an editor.
Robert Key
Northwest side
