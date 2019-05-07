Re: the April 29 article "No: Younger teens still have much to learn about civics."
While I have not put enough thought toward the issue to have formed an opinion on the issue, I was shocked by the position taken against lowering the voting age by Patrick Maloney.
His premise was based on the lack of knowledge in civics of our youth. At first look, it makes sense. If you think hard and apply it to the currently registered voter base there would be a very large number of voters disqualified. Let’s face it, way too many of us are ignorant about our government.
Voter qualification laws were abolished as a direct result of the civil rights movement. There were many laws written specifically to exclude non-whites from voting. Using the logic of Patrick Maloney for voting eligibility for this group would enable buying into using that logic for another group. Who would be the next group?
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
