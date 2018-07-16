Re: the July 13 column "Too few realize all the damage Trump is doing."
The Star does a marvelous job on sports and most news articles. Comics are many and enjoyable! The opinion page is another story. It is heavily biased toward the far left. I have read the Star every day since moving to Tucson to buy a business in 1997. What do I know about the newspaper business? Not enough, I am sure, but I worked as a reporter/copy editor at a newspaper to pay my college expenses and also was elected editor of the student newspaper at Miss State.
So what caused my early morning semi-tirade against the Star? The lead opinion piece blasting President Trump is inaccurate, asinine and full of insinuations, not proven, about our duly elected president. If you want to see some first class journalistic trash, check out the diatribe written by Ann McFeatters of Tribune News Service that the Star splashed all across the top of the Opinion page!
LE Miller
Northeast side
