A recent letter (‘Another View’ of Ignorance) misrepresents history. The first act by the Nazis in power was to imprison or incapacitate the entire German left, including the Social Democrats. Labor came next and others, include Jews and those otherwise “unfit” yet later.
The Nazis were ‘socialist’ in name only. Once consolidated in power, they eliminated those in their party duped into thinking they were socialist (“Night of the Long Knives”).
This falsifies the lie perpetrated, yet again, that progressives are somehow akin to Nazis, as stated by the local Republican Chairman. Lies are for sale, from here, far on down the line. Their “truth” is inequality, supremacy, and self-deceived self-justification.
The facts are, those social democrats the Nazis arrested governed or largely set the agenda for much of Europe after WWII, despite the ongoing efforts of Republican Party-like “conservatives” to turn back the clock, there and here.
Philip Rosen
Midtown
