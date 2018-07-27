Wow! It’s been almost the equal number of years between when the novel “1984” was written and the years between 1984 to the present 2018.
“1984” was written in 1949, some 35 years before the events in the novel.
2018 is 34 years later, and some may well say we are in “1984” given some of the things that have happened in recent times.
So “THE SUPREME LEADER” has spoken- no, not KIM, the U.S’s- “DJT”
“WHAT YOU’RE SEEING, AND WHAT YOU’RE READING IS NOT HAPPENING!”
Really?
So the damage to your “star” on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame didn’t happen? That’s “Fake News”
Oh, It WAS on FOX NEWS, wasn’t it?
We bow in deference to your megalomania.
As Yogi Bera said, “It’s Deja-vu, all over again”.
And as they used to say on the Laugh-In TV show, “Look that up in your Funk and Wagnall’s!”
Ooops, sorry .Forgot you cant read.
Shields Templar
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.