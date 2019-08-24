Orders from the Central Committee of the People’s Commissars of the Socialist Democratic party. The threes “R’s” are to be repeated until the truth is destroyed and victory and power are ours and ours alone. R one, Russia, continue saying it over and over. R two Racism, if they vote for him, they are all racists. The new R number three recession. Do not be deceived by the truth, and the facts, the streets are filled with the jobless. The welfare lines are endless. People are being thrown out of their homes in the millions. The factories and farms are barren, misery and poverty are everywhere! Now comrades repeat after me, Russia, Russia, Russia, Racism, Racism, Racism, Recession, Recession, Recession!
Jim Ryles, Retired Air Force
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.