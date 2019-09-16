Re: the September 10 article "4 UA researchers win 'Oscar of Science' for helping capture first black hole photo."
Can anyone read the names of the four UA researches who have been honored by the "Oscar of Science" for their part in producing the first photo of a black hole and not see how necessary it is for the United States to continue to welcome others from across the world? I do not know how many generations each of the families of these scholars have been here; all I can say for certain is that I am delighted to have them as scientists at the University and neighbors in our community. The United States has been built on the foundation of our acceptance of diversity.
Betty Milleson Fink
Midtown
