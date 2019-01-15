While Mr. Demers in his letter Saturday ("Trump and Solomon") shared good points on the financial suffering of unpaid federal employees, "agree(ing) to let Trump have his ridiculous wall" is how Trump negotiates and fully expects to win = he will never blink. Rather, let's remove employees from the equation by supporting them directly. I have shared a process thought with Congresswoman Kirkpatrick, to be forward to Speaker Pelosi.
Scotty Dean
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.