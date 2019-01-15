While Mr. Demers in his letter Saturday ("Trump and Solomon") shared good points on the financial suffering of unpaid federal employees, "agree(ing) to let Trump have his ridiculous wall" is how Trump negotiates and fully expects to win = he will never blink. Rather, let's remove employees from the equation by supporting them directly. I have shared a process thought with Congresswoman Kirkpatrick, to be forward to Speaker Pelosi.

Scotty Dean

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments