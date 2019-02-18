The framers insisted that the power of the purse needs to rest in the polity of elected officials with the shortest tenure. Despite all the hype about Venezuela and socialism, the quickest route to that type of economy and social disruption is to have an executive with unlimited power.
GOP Senators cower in fear of being primaried, but their job is to serve the people by protecting the Constitution. Arizona should file a lawsuit against the executive overreach of this false "national emergency." We, in Arizona, know that the most effective path is to: 1) Use existing laws to prosecute businesses that hire undocumented immigrants. 2) Improve the economy of countries such as El Salvador and Guatemala.
Sen. McSally needs to understand that knee-jerk bigotry is not the answer and that Arizona has the scars to prove it.
David Brooke Hatfield
Oracle
