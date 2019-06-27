Our adversaries are hoping Joe Biden will be the next President. Why? President Trump has been tough on China imposing tariffs because of their long standing Intellectual property rights violations, unfair trade practices, manipulating currency, forcing U.S. firms to share their technology, etc. Biden has made comments about China like “they are not competition for us." China is calculating that continued tariffs will hurt the U.S. economy and thus the chances for Trump's re-election, ushering in friendly Biden. Iran, North Korea and even Russia are thinking the same. Obama-Biden ignored North Korea for 8 years while they modernized, developed and tested nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles. Trump has threatened force and implemented more punitive economic sanctions against them. Obama-Biden gave away the store to Iran in the nuclear deal, and took very modest actions against Russia after their invading of Crimea and interfering in the 2016 election that occurred on their watch. So yes, our adversaries, and Democrats, are hoping Biden is the next President.
Ric Hanson
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.