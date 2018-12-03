There is no honor among thieves. With this in mind, President Trump continues referencing “bad people,” aka “criminals,” as those individuals that pose a threat to America’s national security, its democracy, its Constitution and its rule of law. I would suggest we have witnessed more “bad people” crossing the lobby of Trump Tower than ever crossed our southern border, sadly that would seem to include the building's namesake as well.
Where does “the shutting down of our government” if its tax paying citizens do not provide funding for his self-perceived legacy scar, “the wall”, fit into American values? Where does the accusation, coming from one that took a vow to protect our Constitution, that the First Amendment of this cornerstone document is “the enemy of the people,” fit into American values? If American democracy is to prevail, these and so many more value questions must be addressed by what today seems to be the cowardly silent majority — the U.S. Senate.
Thomas Nicholson
Northeast side
