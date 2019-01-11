It amazes me that any informed American would have any doubt that we have a very real crisis at our border. Virtually every law enforcement official who works border issues on a daily basis — Democrat or Republican — attests to the simple, common sense fact that we have a humanitarian and security crisis going on there. They know a lot more than the arm-chair liberals who have co-opted the mainstream media. Drugs, rapes, human trafficking, child abuse, rampant crime — and we are "manufacturing" a crisis? Get real!
Paul D'Andrea
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.