Reference letter on January 26th comparing the Iron Curtain to our Border Wall. The Iron Curtain was a physical boundary constructed by the communist Soviet Union to block itself and its satellite states from open contact with Western democracies. This combination wall and fence system was in place from the end of WWII until the end of the Cold War in 1991. The Soviet Union built this barrier to keep its people in. People were fleeing the Soviet Union for the free democracies of western Europe. The purpose of our barrier on the southern border is to keep people from fleeing their home countries for job opportunities in the US, smuggling drugs, other contraband, and slaves, and relocating to the US to join gangs and/or commit crimes in a more lucrative environment. There is absolutely NO comparison between the Iron Curtain and our Border Wall.
Calvin Rooker
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.