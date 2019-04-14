The president’s comment that our country is full remained me of the Swiss movie “Das Boot ist voll” (“The Boat is Full”). The movie documents how Switzerland turned away Jewish refugees during World War II. Many of these refugees died in German concentration camps. In addition, we have forgotten the lesson of the MS St Louis. In 1939, this ship carried over 900 Jewish refugees to the new world. Permission to land was denied by Cuba, The United States, and Canada. The ship was forced to return to Europe where about one-forth of the refugees died in concentration camps.
Mr. President, “Das Boot ist NICHT voll!”
Arthur Lurvey
Foothills
