It strikes me that the President's claim that the nation is full requires some action . Its time to remove the Statue of Liberty from New York harbor because it invites destitute people refugees and displaced people to come to our shores and find a home while wishing to be free.
Given our nation is full of immigrants who generations ago settled here its a bit disgusting to see such a official taking such a position. It is as if he is the poster boy for "I got mine and the hell with everyone else" attitude. What this man appears to represent is the very worst of the worst in American History. Not only is he ignorant and self righteous, but such a liar is unsuited to be President of anything in our country. Supporters of Trump need to look in a mirror and ask them selves when do they begin thinking about what this nation is about and stands for rather than worship of some lying crook like this man.
Donald Shelton
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.