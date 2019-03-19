Our country is drowning in hypocrisy.
Sen. Martha McSally professes love for the country, having served in the military. Yet she doesn't love the country enough to uphold our Constitution by maintaining the checks and balances of our government, in opposition to a president who violates it. Seems her love for political aspirations "trumps" her love for country.
Evangelicals and Christians preach love, tolerance, family values, and protection of the unborn. Yet they rush to have a judgmental, hate-spewing, name-calling, bigoted, serial divorcee, abuser of migrant children, withholder of food, health care, and education to the "born" sign their Bibles.
Do they equate Trump with God? Do they define their lives and behavior by the precepts of the Bible or the precepts of Trump? They should figure out what their true value system really is....before it's too late.
Sandra Katz, M.D., J.D.
Foothills
