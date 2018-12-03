I’ve been thinking about what it is like to serve. I’ve been thinking about our democracy, about those who have given their lives in service. And about those who have served for their lives. George H. W. Bush is on my mind and in my heart. A man who gave us so much and who was an example of how to serve our country with character, courage, sacrifice and honor. A man of great integrity.
I have found myself in tears for his loss and for what is now happening to our country... our democracy... with a man with no character, no values and only a sense of self. I wonder where our country would today be if we had been governed, over the decades, by individuals absent of true service to the greater good. I wonder how the world views us today and are we regarded as a beacon of light and acceptance or as a democracy in jeopardy.
Randy Kautto
Downtown
