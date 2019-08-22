Under his management Mr. Trump has bankrupted 6 times and seemingly has no problem with doing the same for the US economy. After inheriting his wealth and an economy in an upward trajectory he is crushing it with his trade wars, tax cuts for the rich adding 1.5 to 2 trillion to our debt is not helping. In the wake of his administration with his glib ‘gut feeling’ decisions that affect every part of our Americans life, our health care, our economy, our environment, our political relationships here and worldwide as well as race relations with about 88.5% of people that make up the nonwhite world.
Presidents and leaders in general do not need to be all knowingly smart about everything, but should be smart enough to listen, learn and seek support people that know those very important things. Remember, his hand is on the nuclear button.
Walter Rhudy
Northeast side
