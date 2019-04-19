Rep. Grijalva, Sen. McSally and Sen. Sinema,
This week has been example after example of this President flouting the law. Whether it has been telling border agents to ignore the law; announcing publicly that the country is “full”, and insisting on separating families; his refusal to abide by federal law with his tax returns for the House Committee on Ways and Means; offering pardons to DHS officials to knowingly violate laws to violate the laws and courts.... it’s just staggering.
I don’t care about political parties, I do care about our country being a country built on laws and fairness.
I am imploring you to check this President. It is your constitutional duty. You swore to uphold the Constitution, now I am demanding you live up to that oath. Our democracy is in jeopardy. Please do your duty.
Aubrey Neihaus
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.