Perhaps we should call ourselves "People Who Don't Want To Get Shot" instead of gun control advocates.
Honestly, isn't there something that can be done to get automatic rifles out of the hands of increasingly angry people on a personal vendetta? Do automatic rifles, capable of shooting masses of people, need to be available to individual people? I think not.
This is an outcry that needs to be heard. As the crowds chanted to the Governor of Ohio explaining the Dayton mass shooting....."Do Something".
Jeannette Hermann
Tucson, AZ
Foothills
