I never realized how fragile our democracy was.
I believed what I learned in grade school, that the three branches of government — executive, legislative and judicial — were designed by our Founding Fathers to balance one another. I believed that if ever one branch exceeded its designed purpose, the other branches would intercede. I don't believe that anymore.
Trump — quite possibly the worst president in U.S. history, and certainly the worst in my lifetime — has trampled over our democratic ideals. This latest outrage, with his acceptance of the words of a former KGB agent over the evidence presented by U.S. intelligence agencies, is the worst yet.
And still, a solid percentage of U.S. citizens believe him when in reality, he is destroying our democracy with his flagrant lies. Even worse — except for a few, including Arizona's Sen. McCain — the GOP Congress says nothing and does nothing to denounce this despicable behavior.
Enough! Vote in November to get rid of these Trump enablers and begin the process of rebuilding our democracy.
Karen Schickedanz
SaddleBrooke
