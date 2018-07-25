Ah, what a generous man, this president of ours! Fingers in the till, he gives away $12 billion of our money to the less than 2 percent of Americans who farm specific products. Poor babies, they’re economically strapped, we hear, because Trump is playing tariff roulette with allies, while Congress plays its usual role as patsy. Will next up for money be auto and motorcycle makers? Only if they voted for him.
But what about us poor folk paying for all this? Could we have a few billion for health care? Twelve billion for public education? Funding for infrastructure safety? In your dreams, losers! When he’s finished giving our resources away (including natural ones) to special interests, he’ll be ever so appreciative. In gratitude he’ll offer a deal, a really terrific amazing fantastic bridge that only red-blooded Americans who voted for him can buy.
Nancy Jacques
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.