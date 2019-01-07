The Trumpeteers, supporters of the Deceiver-in-Chief, believe that accusations of misconduct prior to the 2016 election should not matter now that their misguided “hero” is in office. They tout their belief in the Constitution, despite numerous statements and efforts to delete or heavily modify (disempower) many Articles and Amendments
The Founding Fathers disagreed.
During the Constitutional Convention in 1787, George Mason argued, “…a president who has obtained the office through corrupt means should not be allowed to escape punishment.”
Cato Institute Gene Healy, an authority on the role of the presidency, said, “When you understand that the impeachment process fundamentally goes to fitness for office, you can’t draw a bright line that says anything that happened before this certain date when the president assumed office, you get a clean slate, and the clock starts after an election or confirmation. It stands to reason that conduct that occurred before somebody assumes their post when it is exposed is relevant to that kind of inquiry.”
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.