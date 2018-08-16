Thank you for your excellent Aug. 16 editorial, "The free press is not 'the enemy of the people.'" Right on!
I have been a home-delivery subscriber to the Star and the New York Times for many years. Neither is an "enemy." Rather, both work to provide consistent and real news in their coverage of local and national matters.
It is clear to me that if there is an enemy of the people it is not the media. It is the self-serving, lying, would-be dictator that occupies that the oval office in the White House. He seeks to destroy the "free press" in the United States, as he admires having been done in autocratic nations. It is our free press that stands as a bulwark against his totalitarian desires.
I urge all readers everywhere to support their free press. Our nation truly needs it.
Jeff Dean
Northwest side
