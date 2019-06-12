As one who has worked in and around the addictions field for decades, I firmly believe our nation is complicit in the deadly wave of violence plaguing many of our neighbors to the south, particularly citizens of Guatamala, Honduras and El Salvador, which is forcing unprecedented numbers of these people to flee their homes seeking asylum.
This uncontrolled wave of violence is generated by the drug cartels, seeking billions of dollars in profits from illicit drug trafficking. Our own US residents constitute by far the predominance of consumers of these illicit drugs. Without the demand, the illicit drug trafficking and associated violence would come to a screeching halt.
It behooves our political leaders to squarely face up to our own complicity here. As a step toward rectifying the problem, our nation must immediately step up to the plate and substantially increase, and widely publicize, the availability of publicly funded substance abuse prevention and treatment programs for all Americans.
John Newport, PhD
Northwest side
