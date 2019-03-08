While most Americans remain terribly divided over their opinion of our president, no one can argue about Trump’s amazing insight into the character of the leaders of other countries around the world. His deep intuition allows him to disregard any guidance from the advisors that surround him.
On the leader of North Korea: Kim has a great personality and is very smart... I really don't believe Kim Jong Un knew about Otto Warmbier (U.S. college student imprisoned in North Korea and sent home in a coma). Trump brags about his great relationship with the Saudi Crown Prince; when he denies knowing anything about the murder of Jamal Khashoggi (author and Washington Post columnist), he believes him. As far as the president of our archenemy: “President Putin and I have a great relationship.” Now if we can just get him to say something positive about the leaders of any of our allies...
Kenneth Cohn
Northwest side
