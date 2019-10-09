Finally, we see our shining knight arrive on his noble steed and just in the nick of time to protect our country from the evildoers like those four-year-old gang members from Central America, like Joe Biden, like the journalists who risk their lives in order to tell the truth, and now the Kurds. Thank you so much, President Trump. You are actually my hero!
And please, never mind about that fake news and the phony, so-called corruption from your real pals and now apparently our real pals too. Let us now praise famous men, those great virtuous men made from the same real stuff you are made from - the stuff of pure incorruptibility. That’s the stuff we real Americans so understandably admire. You know exactly who I mean, don’t you? -- Vlad, Kim, Bashar, Erdogan and least we do not forget MBS (a genuine Prince of guy).
So, keep it up. Damn the torpedoes. And damn our world and our democracy.
jerry Greenberg
Foothills
