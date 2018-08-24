In November 2016, Americans cast more votes for Democrats than Republicans in both the presidential and congressional races (both houses). Two of the last three GOP presidential wins lost the popular vote. Currently, a Wyoming vote is 3.6 times that of a California vote. Our flawed electoral system, which includes the electoral college and extremely partisan gerrymandering, made this possible.
These "elections" have consequences, long term antidemocratic consequences. The Supreme Court is on the verge of being seriously dominated by an ideology that the majority of Americans reject. Citizens United, the ruling that money is protected as speech, will never be reversed by a Republican Court. And then, of course, there is Trump, enabled by complicit Republicans shirking their constitutional oath to check an incompetent, immoral, tyrannical executive.
"We the people" are at a crossroads and need to stop the bleeding now.
Even if you don't normally, this time at least, vote Democratic... if only for the sake of our children and our already great nation.
Dana Whitson
Oro Valley
