Last week, Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress related to a Trump Tower deal in Moscow. That was part of Mueller's investigation. Similarly, Mueller has charged General Flynn, and other Trump associates with making false statements. But why has the USDOJ not charged former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe with perjury for lying multiple times to federal investigators? Former FBI Director James Comey may also have lied to Congress when he testified that he had not written his report on the Hillary Clinton email scandal before interviewing Clinton. Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former CIA Director John Brennan lied under oath to Congress on matters related to surveillance. Clinton aides Cheryl Mills and Huma Abedin likely lied when they told FBI investigators they had no idea that their then-boss, Hillary Clinton, was using an illegal private email server. Obviously we have a two tiered federal justice system when it comes to lying to Congress and federal investigators. Get prosecuted if being a Trump associate!
David Burford
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.