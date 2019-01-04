Yes, we are at war in Yemen. Not only do our planes refuel Saudi fighter jets to stay longer over civilian targets but closer to home, in Tucson, namely Raytheon, manufactures and sells to the Saudis the guided missles which are installed on F15 aircraft that we also sold to the Saudis, and have caused so much loss of innocent lives in Yemen. Yes, We are at War in Yemen!! President Eisenhower in his parting advice to the nation in the 1950's said to " beware of the military/industrial complex". We have not heeded his words.
Rich Wekerle
Bisbee
