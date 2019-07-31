Authoritarian-in-Chief and his minions have forgotten the Constitution by wanting the citizenship question on the census. It’s “we the people,” not “we the citizens,” to be counted. Supreme Court be damned, should King Wannabe succeed in his quest, people can take control in nonviolent resistance. Republicans know from a consultant that not filling out the census out of fear will favor non-Hispanic Republicans. Districts will be redrawn. Besides power, more money will flow to those districts, unscrupulously hurting necessary government-funded programs elsewhere.
We’ll know soon if we should start a “Trump You” movement. If the Old Bully can Tweet so can we. Let’s circulate through all social media mass refusal to answer his citizenship question. Skip a question or two? Census is counted anyway. An offense to omit? In theory, but not practical. It’s better to have accuracy on numbers than be complicit in a constitutional crisis, and ultimately, voluntarily gerrymandering your own district, unless one is as immoral as Trump.
Nancy C Jacques
Northeast side
