To paraphrase Simon and Garfunkel: Walter Cronkite where have you gone? With the National Media having been totally consumed with the Mueller Investigation for the last two years, voters have been disparaged and ignored. Presidential Candidates visiting voters our fifty states have been inundated with questions concerning climate change, health insurance, college debt, but, nary a question concerning Mr. Mueller and his investigation. This leads me to ask the rhetorical question: “Why this gaping disconnect between Voters and The National Media?” Short Answer is that The National Media on both sides of the political spectrum have become Carnival Hawkers selling the glitter and the flash. Nowhere to be seen is the objective and by-gone journalism of Mr. Cronkite. Not only do our three branches of government need an overhaul, but, also our national media. Mr. Cronkite we miss you.
Richard Donahue
Huachuca City
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.