There used to be a time when we built bridges to other nations. Now we’re building walls. What happened?
During the 1990’s The United States and Several European Nations saw a political movement away from Liberal Democracies toward Right-Wing-Populism.
President Trump in defense of his border policies has declared: “Our Country is Full” as indeed it is.
When my parents were born – circa 1900 – the world’s population was 1.6 Billion. My birth year – circa 1950 – had seen the world’s population grow to 2.5 Billion. Now we are only a few years away from reaching 8.0 billion.
Overpopulation coupled with increasingly scarce resources has fueled the rise of Populism to the extent that world democracies are now a “Threatened Species.”
We ourselves no longer have a Democracy where all citizens are granted equal protection under the law but rather a Constitutional Government.
Necessary? Perhaps. Desirable? Yes to the majority.
Richard Donahue
Huachuca City
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.