There used to be a time when we built bridges to other nations. Now we’re building walls. What happened?

During the 1990’s The United States and Several European Nations saw a political movement away from Liberal Democracies toward Right-Wing-Populism.

President Trump in defense of his border policies has declared: “Our Country is Full” as indeed it is.

When my parents were born – circa 1900 – the world’s population was 1.6 Billion. My birth year – circa 1950 – had seen the world’s population grow to 2.5 Billion. Now we are only a few years away from reaching 8.0 billion.

Overpopulation coupled with increasingly scarce resources has fueled the rise of Populism to the extent that world democracies are now a “Threatened Species.”

We ourselves no longer have a Democracy where all citizens are granted equal protection under the law but rather a Constitutional Government.

Necessary? Perhaps. Desirable? Yes to the majority.

Richard Donahue

Huachuca City

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments