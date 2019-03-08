So the House plans to move forward with impeachment of President Trump only on suspicions and no hard-fact evidence. Democrat Committee Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Jerrold Nadler, stated, “Before you impeach somebody, you have to persuade the American public that it out to happen.”
Why? Because it is a ploy of the democrats/liberals to try and drive down his poll numbers and cause a loss of his supporters before the 2020 election. With the constant drip, drip, drip of the mainstream media’s everyday 92% proven negative coverage of the President, Mr. Nadler is definitely emboldened. However, with democrats/liberals leaning so far to the left and socialism, their harassment just might be too overreaching and it may come back to bite them.
Rosalie Wright
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.